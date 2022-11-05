Japanese firms promote sake, EV, camping goods at Shanghai expo

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese firms are promoting various items such as sake, an electric vehicle and camping goods at the annual China International Import Expo in Shanghai, which opened Saturday despite the country's radical "zero-COVID" policy. Although the strict anti-virus restrictions prevented some people from joining the event, visitors to a booth of the government-linked Japan External Trade Organization were able to sample sake and shochu distilled spirit flowing from 50 taps installed there. At the JETRO booth, where some 280 Japanese companies exhibited their products including food, cosmetics and medi...