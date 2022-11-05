Campaigning starts for Malaysia's Nov. 19 general election

Newsfrom Japan

Campaigning for Malaysia's Nov. 19 general election started Saturday, with an economic recovery from the pandemic and government corruption among the top issues during the campaign. No single party or coalition will likely win a simple majority in the 222-seat parliament, with polls showing three major coalitions, including the Barisan Nasional or National Front coalition led by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri's United Malays National Organization, in a close race. Around 21 million Malaysians are eligible to vote and the candidates, who include 97-year-old two-time Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad...