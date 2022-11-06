Soccer: Mitoma nets 1st goal for Brighton, Morita, Ueda also on target

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma scored his first goal for Brighton on Saturday as his stellar display helped them secure a 3-2 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League. Hidemasa Morita of Sporting Lisbon and Ayase Ueda of Cercle Brugge also netted in a promising weekend for the Japanese World Cup hopefuls in Europe. Mitoma, in his second straight start under new manager Roberto De Zerbi, played a part in the 10th-minute opener at Molineux, using the outside of his boot to pass to Leandro Trossard who laid the ball off for Adam Lallana to curl home. Mitoma could not stop Gonc...