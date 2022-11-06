Baseball: Murakami's 2 homers lead Japan back in win over Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Batting Triple Crown winner Munetaka Murakami hit two home runs for Japan's national baseball team in an 8-4 come-from-behind exhibition win over the Yomiuri Giants on Sunday. The 22-year-old Yakult Swallows cleanup hitter, who became the first Japanese player to hit 56 home runs in a season this year, tied the warm-up game at Tokyo Dome with a two-run eighth-inning home run and added a solo homer in the ninth. Adam Walker's three-run home run off Seibu Lions pitcher Kaito Yoza made it 4-1 Giants in the fourth. Murakami also homered in Japan's win over the Nippon Ham Fighters on Saturday, Japa...