Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday following gains on Wall Street late last week on expectations for a slowing in the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes after data showed the unemployment rate rose in October. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 209.36 points, or 0.77 percent, from Friday to 27,409.10. The broader Topix index was up 15.40 points, or 0.80 percent, at 1,930.80. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, insurance, and iron and steel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 146.83-86 yen compared with 146.62-72 yen i...