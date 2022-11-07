Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains, firm trading issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning, lifted by Wall Street gains late last week and buying of Japanese trading companies after they released strong earnings reports. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 328.92 points, or 1.21 percent, from Friday to 27,528.66. The broader Topix index was up 19.50 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,934.90. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, iron and steel, and metal product issues.