Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Tuesday, Nov. 8: -- Total lunar eclipse to occur. -- Minutes of Oct. 27-28 Policy Board meeting to be released by Bank of Japan. -- Household spending data for September to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for September to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m. -- Cultural Affairs Agency to hold expert panel meeting prior to investigation of Unification Church, now formally known as Family Federation for World Peace and Unification. -- Fukuoka District Court to...