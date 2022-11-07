Kishida to visit Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand for int'l gatherings

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he plans to visit three Southeast Asian nations from later this week to attend international meetings. During his Southeast Asian tour starting Friday, Kishida is scheduled to take part in ASEAN-related gatherings in Cambodia, the summit of the Group of 20 major economies in Indonesia and the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand. On the fringes of the events, the prime minister intends to hold bilateral talks with leaders from Asia, Europe and the United States to discuss global issues such as Russia's invasion of ...