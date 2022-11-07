2 Americans who helped ex-Nissan chief Ghosn flee Japan sent to U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Two Americans who were in prison for helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn jump bail and flee Japan in 2019 have been sent back to the United States based on a treaty to transfer prisoners, sources close to the matter said Monday. Michael Taylor, a 62-year-old former Green Beret, was sentenced to two years in prison, and his son Peter, 29, to one year and eight months in prison last year for helping Ghosn to escape from Japan hidden in a box on a private jet. The father is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles and is scheduled to be released on Jan. 1, ...