Soccer: Minamino bags assist as Monaco down Toulouse

Newsfrom Japan

World Cup-bound Japanese Takumi Minamino had an assist as Monaco won 2-0 away to Toulouse in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday. The 27-year-old attacker started his second straight league game for the first time since moving to France and his deft left-footed cross from the byline was headed home by a wide-open Breel Embolo at the far post for a 2-0 lead on the hour mark. Finally finding his feet following his summer move from Liverpool, Minamino tested the goal three times in the opening 11 minutes of the match, including a looping left-footed effort that went narrowly wide. He also played a part ...