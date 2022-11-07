Tokyo stocks rise on trading issues, smaller U.S. rate hike hopes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday on buying of Japanese trading firms after they reported strong earnings and on hopes of smaller interest rate hikes in the United States. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 327.90 points, or 1.21 percent, from Friday at 27,527.64. The broader Topix index finished 18.69 points, or 0.98 percent, higher at 1,934.09. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by iron and steel, metal product, and marine transportation issues.