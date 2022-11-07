Basketball: Hachimura sparks fightback, but Wiz fall short in Memphis

Newsfrom Japan

Rui Hachimura helped the undermanned Washington Wizards get back in the game after they fell behind by 23 points, but his team ultimately came up short in a 103-97 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA on Sunday. Sticking to the bench role he has performed so far this season, Hachimura finished with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field in 22 minutes of action. Missing star guard Bradley Beal through health and safety protocols and forward Anthony Gill due to illness, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. was forced to change his starting lineup in Memphis. Fourth-year forward Hachimura ...