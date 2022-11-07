Soccer: Iwata wins MVP as Marinos, Frontale dominate J-League Best XI

Sports

Yokohama F Marinos defender Tomoki Iwata took out the J-League's most valuable player award Monday while making his first appearance in a Best XI featuring five members from the newly crowned champions. Runners-up Kawasaki Frontale, winners of four of the past five J1 championships, also had five players named to the ceremonial side. The 25-year-old Iwata became just the fourth defender to claim the league's top individual accolade and the first since former Japan center-back Marcus Tulio Tanaka won it in 2006 with Urawa Reds. Iwata played a crucial role for manager Kevin Muscat, who tasked th...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer