Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, lifted by overnight rises on Wall Street amid speculation that a likely Republican victory in U.S. midterm elections would make it difficult for Democratic President Joe Biden to implement planned tax hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 214.54 points, or 0.78 percent, from Monday to 27,742.18. The broader Topix index was up 12.84 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,946.93. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, real estate and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched...