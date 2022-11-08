Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Wednesday, Nov. 9: -- Preliminary balance of payments statistics for September, first half of FY 2022 to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m. -- Fukuoka High Court to rule on woman after lower court sentenced her to five years in prison for starving her 5-year-old son to death. -- Hiroshima High Court to rule on vote value disparity seen in July upper house election. -- Monthly "economy watchers" survey for October to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m.