BOJ policymakers discussed faster inflation risks at Oct. meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Members of the Bank of Japan's Policy Board pointed to the risk of inflation accelerating much faster than expected and said the country's past experience with deflation does not apply, a summary of its meeting in October showed Tuesday. At the Oct. 27-28 meeting, the BOJ unanimously decided to maintain ultralow interest rates to spur wage growth and achieve its 2 percent inflation target in a sustainable and stable fashion. The decision came despite core consumer prices in Japan remaining above that threshold for half a year. Some members stressed the need to clearly explain why monetary easi...