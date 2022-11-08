Nikkei hits 2-month high in morning on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index climbed to around a two-month high Tuesday morning, supported by gains on Wall Street amid speculation that a likely Republican victory in U.S. midterm elections would make it difficult for Democratic President Joe Biden to go ahead with planned tax hikes. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 352.06 points, or 1.28 percent, from Monday to 27,879.70. The broader Topix index was up 20.87 points, or 1.08 percent, at 1,954.96. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, marine transportation and precision instrument issues.