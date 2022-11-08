Trump says planning "big" announcement on Nov. 15

Newsfrom Japan

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday during a rally on the eve of the midterm elections that he is planning "a very big announcement" on Nov. 15 amid speculation that he may soon launch his bid to run in the 2024 presidential race. During rallies to drum up support for Republican candidates in the run-up to Tuesday's congressional midterm elections, Trump, 76, has repeatedly hinted about his own plans to launch another presidential bid. "Not to detract from tomorrow's very important even critical election...I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-L...