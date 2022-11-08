Nikkei ends at 2-month high ahead of U.S. midterm elections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index ended at around a two-month high Tuesday, supported by views that a likely victory of Republicans in the U.S. midterm elections would make it difficult for Democratic President Joe Biden to push through planned tax hikes and lift U.S. stocks. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 344.47 points, or 1.25 percent, from Monday at 27,872.11, the highest since Sept. 15. The broader Topix index finished 23.47 points, or 1.21 percent, higher at 1,957.56. On the top-tier Prime Market, all industry categories gained except for air transportation, land transportation, and consu...