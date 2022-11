Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. are considering investing in alliance partner Renault SA's new electric vehicle company Ampere, Renault said Tuesday. The French automaker, which has been reviewing its decades-long capital tie-up with Nissan, unveiled the EV business spinoff as part of its group strategy update. Renault said it is considering listing the new company in Europe in the second half of 2023.