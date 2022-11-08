Japan looks to finalize nuclear reactor service extension by year-end

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industry ministry is considering extending the lifespan of nuclear reactors to beyond the current 60 years with ambitions to finalize the plan by the end of the year, in a bid to cut carbon emissions and ensure stable energy supplies threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is looking to extend the number of years nuclear power stations can remain open by considering screening periods, necessary for stricter plant safety operations, as separate from the total service life, which could allow nuclear...