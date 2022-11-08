Basketball: Hachimura equals season-high 16 in Wizards' win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Rui Hachimura came off the bench to match his season high with 16 points in the Washington Wizard's 108-100 National Basketball Association victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. In 26 minutes, Hachimura went 6-for-12 from the field and 4-for-7 from the free-throw line with three boards and a block as the Wizards overcame a two-point halftime deficit without their biggest scoring threat, Bradley Beal, due to health and safety protocols. Kyle Kuzma scored 20 points to lead the Wizards, who were playing on the road for the second straight day following a loss to the Memphis Grizzl...