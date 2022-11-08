Nintendo logs record 230 bil. yen net profit in April-Sept. period

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. on Tuesday reported 230.45 billion yen ($1.6 billion) in net profit for the April-September period, up 34.1 percent from a year earlier and a new record for a fiscal first half. The game and console developer said the weak yen increased its overseas profits. Operating profit rose 0.2 percent to 220.39 billion yen on sales of 656.97 billion yen, up 5.2 percent. Nintendo said brisk sales of game software offset a slowing in sales of its Switch console due to a semiconductor shortage. For fiscal 2022 through March 2023, the company expects to post a net profit of 400 billion yen, up ...