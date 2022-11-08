Polls open in U.S. midterm elections as Democrats face headwinds

Newsfrom Japan

Election-day voting started Tuesday for the U.S. midterms, with Democrats fearing they could lose control of at least one of the two chambers in Congress amid high inflation and the dwindling popularity of President Joe Biden. While the midterms usually serve as a referendum on the incumbent leader, Biden has sought to make the elections about his predecessor Donald Trump and "extremist" Republicans aligned with him, warning that they threaten democracy and basic rights, including through their denial of the results of the 2020 presidential race. The election outcome will likely define the 79-...