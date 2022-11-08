Baseball: Sasaki prepares for WBC test

Newsfrom Japan

One of Japan's biggest young stars, flame-throwing right-hander Roki Sasaki worked out Tuesday as Japan's national baseball team prepared to face Australia in a pair of international friendlies over the following two days. The games at Sapporo Dome are Samurai Japan's first international tests ahead of next March's World Baseball Classic, where Australia will be an opening-round pool opponent. The Lotte Marines' Sasaki, who turned 21 last week, became the youngest to pitch a perfect game in April and is scheduled to start Thursday's second game for Samurai Japan at Sapporo Dome, where he has y...