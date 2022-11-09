U.S. sanctions N. Korea airline officials for aiding weapons programs

Newsfrom Japan

The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two representatives of North Korean national airline Air Koryo, accusing them of facilitating Pyongyang's ballistic missile and other weapons development programs. The sanctions followed a recent barrage of ballistic missiles launched by North Korea, including an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month, with concern growing that Pyongyang will carry out its first nuclear test in years. The United States continues to take steps to limit North Korea's access to logistical and financial resources for its weapons programs, which are "...