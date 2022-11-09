Tokyo stocks slightly lower in morning ahead of U.S. election outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were slightly lower Wednesday morning as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 44.95 points, or 0.16 percent, from Tuesday to 27,827.16. The broader Topix index was down 3.56 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,954.00. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, air transportation, and pharmaceutical issues.