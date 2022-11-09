Tokyo stocks end lower ahead of U.S. midterm election result

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday as investors locked in gains after the Nikkei index rose to a two-month high the previous day, while a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 155.68 points, or 0.56 percent, from Tuesday at 27,716.43. The broader Topix index finished 8.07 points, or 0.41 percent, lower at 1,949.49. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and air transportation issues.