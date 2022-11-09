Honda raises FY 2022 net profit outlook to 725 bil. yen

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. on Wednesday raised its full-year net profit outlook to 725 billion yen ($4.9 billion) due to robust sales of motorcycles and the greater impact of a weaker yen. The latest net profit projection for the year to March 2023 represents 2.5 percent growth from the previous year. The automaker previously expected a net profit of 710 billion yen. The company also lifted its operating profit estimate to 870 billion yen from 830 billion yen and revised up its sales outlook to 17.4 trillion yen from 16.8 trillion yen. For the six months ended Sept. 30, Honda reported a 13.0 percent drop...