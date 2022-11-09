Nissan lifts FY 2022 net profit forecast to 155 bil. yen on weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Nissan Motor Co. on Wednesday lifted its net profit forecast for the year through March to 155 billion yen ($1.1 billion) from its earlier projection of 150 billion yen, as a weaker yen boosted its overseas profits. Operating profit is now forecast at 360 billion yen, up from its earlier estimate of 250 billion yen. The company also revised up its sales outlook to 10.9 trillion yen from 10 trillion yen. For the six months through September, net profit fell 61.8 percent to 64.48 billion yen. The company posted an operating profit of 156.61 billion yen in the first half, up 12.6 percent, on sale...