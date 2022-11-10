Soccer: Veteran Nagatomo ready to drive Japan to new heights in Qatar

Newsfrom Japan

Set to be the first Japanese field player to see four straight World Cups, evergreen Yuto Nagatomo needs no extra encouragement to express his pride in representing Japan once again in Qatar. The 36-year-old former Inter Milan man is likely to retain the starting fullback berth he has made his own since his 2010 tournament debut in South Africa, especially after the withdrawal of the injured Yuta Nakayama this month. "The more World Cups I experience, the more my passion grows. I'm confident of showing a livelier version of myself than ever and having an explosive impact," the FC Tokyo defende...