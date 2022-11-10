Kishida to address food, energy crises, condemn Russia at summits

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will address food and energy insecurity stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine when he attends a Group of 20 summit and two other summit meetings in Southeast Asia. With G-20 members split over their responses to the invasion -- Western countries condemning Russia but China, India and others not joining sanctions against Moscow -- it is possible the G-20 could fail to issue a post-summit leaders' declaration for the first time since its inception in 2008. Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders are expected to condemn Russia at the summit, but it...
