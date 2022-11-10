Kishida to address food, energy crises, condemn Russia at summits

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will address food and energy insecurity stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine when he attends a Group of 20 summit and two other summit meetings in Southeast Asia. With G-20 members split over their responses to the invasion -- Western countries condemning Russia but China, India and others not joining sanctions against Moscow -- it is possible the G-20 could fail to issue a post-summit leaders' declaration for the first time since its inception in 2008. Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders are expected to condemn Russia at the summit, but it...