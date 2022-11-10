Tokyo stocks fall on Wall St. decline after tight election race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday morning, tracking a decline on Wall Street following an indecisive outcome in the U.S. midterm elections with an unexpectedly tight race between Democrats and Republicans. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 325.43 points, or 1.17 percent, from Wednesday to 27,391.00. The broader Topix index was down 16.75 points, or 0.86 percent, at 1,932.74. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and transportation equipment issues.