Soccer: Mitoma sparks Brighton to League Cup win over Arsenal

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma continued his fine run of form for Brighton on Wednesday, striking the decisive goal in a 3-1 upset against Arsenal in the English Football League Cup. The Samurai Blue speedster started the second half at Emirates Stadium and gave the visitors a 2-1 lead against the run of play in the 58th minute. Capitalizing on one of their limited opportunities, the Seagulls carved apart the Arsenal defense on a quick counterattack before Mitoma buried his shot from the left of the area. The 25-year-old Mitoma scored his maiden English Premier League goal in a match-winning perfor...