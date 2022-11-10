BOJ chief rejects idea of remaining at helm for another term

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Thursday dismissed the idea of remaining at the helm of the central bank beyond his current term, saying he has no such desire. Kuroda, whose term ends next April, said monetary easing is still required to support the economy and it is "too early" to discuss an exit. But when the time comes, the pace of interest rate hikes and reduction of the central bank's swollen balance sheet will be the major points of discussion. Swimming against a global monetary tightening trend, the BOJ has stuck to an ultralow rate policy, which analysts say has accelerated t...