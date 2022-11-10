Nintendo unveils 2nd official store in Osaka before Friday's opening

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. on Thursday unveiled its second official store in Osaka ahead of its opening Friday, offering over 2,000 items of iconic game-themed merchandise on an 800-square-meter area in a major department store. Run directly by the company, Nintendo OSAKA is located on the 13th floor of Daimaru department store in the major commercial district of Umeda and is the second official store after its Tokyo shop opened in 2019. The company invited members of the media and customers selected by lottery to the store where visitors can play Super Mario, Splatoon and other games and purchase original ...