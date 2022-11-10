Tokyo stocks end lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Thursday amid uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections, with investors focusing on U.S. inflation data due out later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 270.33 points, or 0.98 percent, from Wednesday at 27,446.10. The broader Topix index finished 12.83 points, or 0.66 percent, lower at 1,936.66. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by oil and coal product, iron and steel, and transportation equipment issues.