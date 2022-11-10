Soccer: Japan-based World Cup squad members land in Qatar

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran FC Tokyo defender Yuto Nagatomo and other J-League players in Japan's World Cup squad touched down Thursday in Qatar ahead of the Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 tournament. The 36-year-old talisman arrived in Doha along with Shonan Bellmare forward Shuto Machino, who was called up late as an injury replacement, and four other domestic league players traveling from Japan. Police cars and motorcycles provided an escort from the airport for the party, which also included Kawasaki Frontale defenders Shogo Taniguchi and Miki Yamane, Nagoya Grampus winger Yuki Soma and Shimizu S-Pulse goalkeeper Shuichi...