Baseball: Hawks ace Senga being marketed as top-end MLB starter

SoftBank Hawks ace Kodai Senga is uniquely suited to make the jump from Japanese pro baseball to MLB because of the quality of his pitches and character, his agent Joel Wolfe said. Speaking at MLB's annual general managers' meetings, Wolfe said the right-hander is well suited to make the move to America, not only because of his pitching ability but because of his background, his ambition to be better and his personality. Senga, who will turn 30 in January, is 87-44 in his career with a 2.59 ERA. Wolfe is attempting to sell him as a top starter who can succeed right out of the gate in MLB. "He ...