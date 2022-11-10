Shiseido to promote China business head to president in January

Newsfrom Japan

Shiseido Co. said Thursday it will promote a senior executive officer in charge of its Chinese business to president in January as the Japanese cosmetics maker looks to his skills to manage diverse employees to boost global sales. Kentaro Fujiwara, 55, will also assume the role of chief operating officer. Current President Masahiko Uotani, 68, will become chairman while continuing to serve as CEO, the company said. The personnel change is effective on Jan. 1. Fujiwara has a wealth of experience in the overseas business, working in Germany and France and serving as president of the company's So...