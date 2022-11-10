Soccer: Urawa Reds name Pole Skorza as next manager

Newsfrom Japan

Urawa Reds said Thursday that 50-year-old Pole Maciej Skorza will manage the J-League soccer club next season. Skorza will replace Ricardo Rodriguez, who steered Reds to ninth place in the J-League top flight this past season, the Spaniard's second in charge, while getting Reds to the Asian Champions League final, to be played next February. "Urawa Reds have many enthusiastic supporters, and I've been attracted to the club's ambition," Skorza said in a statement released by his new team. Skorza served as an assistant coach for Poland's national team between 2002 and 2006, and has managed sever...