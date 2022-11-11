Yen surges vs. U.S. dollar to 141 level in New York

Newsfrom Japan

The yen surged against the U.S. dollar to the upper 141 range in New York on Thursday, a level unseen since late September. The yen stayed in the lower 144 level in early New York trading but briefly advanced by nearly 4 yen within about one hour after the release of the latest consumer price index showing an easing of inflation, which fueled prospects that the U.S. central bank may slow the pace of its interest rate hikes. The year-on-year inflation pace for October came to 7.7 percent, falling below 8 percent for the first time in eight months, according to the U.S. Labor Department. The dat...