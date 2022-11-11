U.S. keeps Japan, 6 other economies on currency watch list

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday kept Japan and six other economies on a monitoring list over potentially unfair currency practices and called on Tokyo to ensure any necessary market interventions are well-coordinated. Referring to Japan's yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention in September in a semiannual report to Congress, the department said interventions should be reserved "only for very exceptional circumstances with appropriate prior consultations." The department did not criticize the intervention, which temporarily lowered the value of the U.S. dollar against the yen, and sai...