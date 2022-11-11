Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey

Newsfrom Japan

Over half of companies in Japan are suffering from a shortage of full-time employees as the country's labor crunch, caused by the aging population but temporarily eased due to the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, is compounded by recovering economic activities, a recent survey found. Of over 11,000 businesses surveyed in September by Teikoku Databank Ltd., 50.1 percent said they felt a labor crunch, the first time a majority expressed that view since November 2019. Eased border controls and the government's travel discount program to boost tourism have raised hopes for a further industry re...