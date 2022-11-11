Yen firm in 141 zone vs. dollar, stocks surge on U.S. inflation data

Newsfrom Japan

The yen was firm in the 141 range versus the U.S. dollar early Friday after surging overnight in New York while Tokyo stocks jumped as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data led to expectations of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The yen touched 140.20 versus the dollar overnight in New York, rising by over 6 yen from late Thursday in Tokyo to hit a two-month high after the release of U.S. inflation data for October. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 141.74-77 yen compared with 140.90-141.00 yen in New York and 146.30-31 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday. The euro was quoted at ...