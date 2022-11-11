Main events scheduled for Nov. 14-20

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Nov. 14-20: Nov. 14 (Mon) -- International Atomic Energy Agency team to arrive in Japan to investigate through Nov. 18 the safety of the planned release of treated water into sea from crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. -- Tokyo High Court to hand down ruling on vote value disparity in upper house election in July. Nov. 15 (Tues) -- 45th anniversary of 1977 abduction of Megumi Yokota, then 13-year-old schoolgirl in Niigata, by North Korean agents. -- Preliminary gross domestic product data for July-September period to be released by Cabinet Office. -- Sen...