Nikkei briefly jumps 3% in morning on U.S. inflation data, yen firmer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose sharply on Friday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly soaring more than 3 percent, as U.S. inflation data reignited expectations for a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and the yen remained relatively firmer against the U.S. dollar after surging overnight. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 754.65 points, or 2.75 percent, from Thursday to 28,200.75. The broader Topix index was up 36.86 points, or 1.90 percent, at 1,973.52. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric appliance, service, and rubber product issues.