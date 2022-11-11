Soccer: Gamba eyeing Tokushima boss Poyatos as new manager

Newsfrom Japan

Former Asian champions Gamba Osaka, who narrowly avoided relegation from the J-League top flight this year, are looking to appoint Spaniard Dani Poyatos, currently with second-division Tokushima Vortis, as their new manager, sources familiar with the matter said Friday. The 44-year-old Poyatos steered Tokushima to an eighth-place finish in the 2022 J2 season with 13 wins, 23 draws and six losses. One of Japan's most successful professional soccer clubs, Gamba have struggled since finishing as J1 runners-up in 2020 and faced the prospect of demotion to the J2 for the second time in club history...