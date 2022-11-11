Foreign tourists in Japan in Oct. up 15-fold from Sept. to 288,900

Newsfrom Japan

The number of foreign tourists that arrived in Japan in October increased more than 15-fold from the previous month to 288,909, government data showed Friday, as the country removed almost all COVID-19 entry restrictions on Oct. 11. From Oct. 1 to 10, the daily tally of foreign tourists entering Japan was around 1,900 but it jumped to about 12,900 after the government removed its cap on daily arrivals and its ban on individuals and non-prearranged trips, according to the Japan Tourism Agency. The agency has compiled the preliminary figures based on data from the Immigration Services Agency of ...