SoftBank Group reports net loss of 129 bil. yen for April-Sept.

SoftBank Group Corp. said Friday it posted a net loss of 129.10 billion yen ($895 million) for the six months ended September, a reversal from a net profit of 363.57 billion yen a year earlier, due to losses in its investment business following a market slump. Sales rose 6.7 percent to 3.18 trillion yen in the first half of the current business year, the company said. The investment giant did not release an earnings forecast for the year ending March, citing uncertainty. The company logged a record 3.16 trillion yen of red ink in April to June, the biggest quarterly loss ever by a Japanese com...